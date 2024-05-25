Dero Market Capitalization Achieves $38.71 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00003893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $38.71 million and $9,952.25 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Dero alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,478.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.38 or 0.00715873 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00123285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00046214 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00058735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00202856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00093070 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.