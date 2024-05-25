Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 115,728 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.99% of Generac worth $78,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.88 and a 200 day moving average of $123.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Generac’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,930 shares of company stock worth $2,086,502. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

