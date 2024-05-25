Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 2,953 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,310,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $75,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $27.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.50. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,443 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $141,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $190,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,572 shares of company stock worth $3,211,123 in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

