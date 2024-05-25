Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 35,568 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.43% of EPAM Systems worth $74,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 52.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $317.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.65.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $180.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.50. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.44 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

