Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Down 5.9%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.52 and last traded at $108.93. 787,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,760,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.71.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.81 and its 200 day moving average is $111.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LABU. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

