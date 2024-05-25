DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.70 Million (DOG)

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. Over the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market capitalization of $411.97 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is magiceden.io/runes/doggotothemoon. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

Buying and Selling DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

According to CryptoCompare, “DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is 0.00404431 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12,748,644.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://magiceden.io/runes/DOGGOTOTHEMOON.”

