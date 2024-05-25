Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.30)-($0.26) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $76.0-$77.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.60 million.
Domo Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of DOMO opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $265.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.35. Domo has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $80.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domo will post -2 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on DOMO
Insider Activity at Domo
In other Domo news, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 881,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domo news, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $384,563.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,367. Company insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.
Domo Company Profile
Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Domo
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.