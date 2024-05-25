Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 5,278 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $101,669,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $76,050,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 379.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,903,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,110 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,055,015.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,276,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $24,721,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.57.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBWI opened at $48.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.89. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $50.82.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

