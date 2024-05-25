Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Up 2.1 %

INTC stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

