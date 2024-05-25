e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.200-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.20-3.25 EPS.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.77.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $191.48 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,890,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,095,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

