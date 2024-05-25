Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Declares $0.18 Interim Dividend

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 27th.

Get Elders alerts:

Elders Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Elders

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It supplies rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Ag, Horse, and Pet brand names to independently owned member stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Elders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.