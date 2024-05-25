Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $815.00 and last traded at $812.18. 842,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,983,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $802.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $765.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $692.32. The company has a market cap of $767.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

