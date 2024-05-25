ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.39 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and $19,822.80 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get ELIS alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011622 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001398 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,177.99 or 1.00001159 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011489 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.49 or 0.00109120 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000486 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04248427 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $78,517.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.