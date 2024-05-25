Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.430-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.0 million-$160.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.6 million. Emeren Group also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Emeren Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. Emeren Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $117.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emeren Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Capmk lowered Emeren Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Emeren Group to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered Emeren Group from a market perform rating to an under perform rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emeren Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOL

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.