Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.430-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.0 million-$160.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.6 million. Emeren Group also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. Emeren Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $117.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.
Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emeren Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.
