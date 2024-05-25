Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 78,124 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.51%.

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

