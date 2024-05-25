Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Silgan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 4,440.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 21,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $996,750.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,335 shares of company stock worth $3,009,806. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLGN opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $49.72.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

