Ethereum (ETH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.36 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,770.78 or 0.05427219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $452.99 billion and approximately $15.36 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00055626 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00015737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00017916 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,132,764 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

