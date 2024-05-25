Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

Euroseas has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Euroseas to earn $8.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Euroseas stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.24). Euroseas had a net margin of 54.50% and a return on equity of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Euroseas will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

