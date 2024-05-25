Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $4.98. Evotec shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 49,228 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Evotec Stock Down 3.2 %

Institutional Trading of Evotec

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Evotec in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

Featured Stories

