Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.



OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. Extendicare has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

