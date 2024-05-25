Fei USD (FEI) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.69 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Fei USD has a total market cap of $15.69 million and approximately $34,650.79 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001414 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,490.63 or 1.00016658 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011486 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00109568 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,340,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,082,114 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,340,781.46818081 with 16,082,114.08541852 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97383322 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $44,105.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

