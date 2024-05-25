First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,064 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Horizon alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 6,217.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,480 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in First Horizon by 137.9% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,750 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Horizon by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,898,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 1,068.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,129,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,977 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

First Horizon Price Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.