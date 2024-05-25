Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD) Insider Buys A$34,950.00 in Stock

Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey (Jeff) Dowling acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.40 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$34,950.00 ($23,300.00).

Get Fleetwood alerts:

Fleetwood Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73.

Fleetwood Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 3rd. Fleetwood’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

About Fleetwood

Fleetwood Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of modular accommodation units in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: RV Solutions, Building Solutions, and Community Solutions. The company also engages in the operation of accommodation villages; develops and commercialize keyless locks and energy management systems; and manufacture, installation, and distribution of recreational vehicle parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fleetwood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetwood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.