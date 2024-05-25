FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG has increased its dividend by an average of 152.6% per year over the last three years. FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 119.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect FLEX LNG to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 126.6%.

FLEX LNG Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $29.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $90.24 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FLEX LNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Report on FLEX LNG

About FLEX LNG

(Get Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.