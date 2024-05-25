FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15, reports. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $90.24 million during the quarter.

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 118.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 627.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 57,185 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FLEX LNG by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $828,000.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FLEX LNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

