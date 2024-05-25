FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15, reports. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $90.24 million during the quarter.
FLEX LNG Price Performance
Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 118.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FLEX LNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on FLEX LNG
About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FLEX LNG
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.