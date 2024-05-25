Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 206,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 217,662 shares.The stock last traded at $38.69 and had previously closed at $38.23.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 34,699.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 262,330 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

