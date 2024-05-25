Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (GLPEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on June 17th

Posted by on May 25th, 2024

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1464 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

GLPEY opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

See Also

Dividend History for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.