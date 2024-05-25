General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. Sells 6,397 Shares

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $157,558.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $650,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

General American Investors Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GAM opened at $48.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 354,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 119,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in General American Investors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 104,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

