GensoKishi Metaverse 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.93 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,926,994 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

