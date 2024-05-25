Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

NYSE:GPN opened at $102.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.58.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

