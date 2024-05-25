H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $36.93

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.93, but opened at $36.05. H World Group shares last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 163,300 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

H World Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. H World Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 28.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in H World Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in H World Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in H World Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in H World Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in H World Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

