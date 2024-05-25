HashAI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $136.95 Million (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. HashAI has a total market capitalization of $136.95 million and approximately $339,876.88 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashAI token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HashAI has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Get HashAI alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About HashAI

HashAI’s launch date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @hashai_eth. The official website for HashAI is hashai.cc.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.0016676 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $393,108.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.cc/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.