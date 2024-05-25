Head-To-Head Comparison: LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) versus PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report) and LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PharmaCyte Biotech and LENZ Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A LENZ Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

LENZ Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 99.58%. Given LENZ Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LENZ Therapeutics is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% LENZ Therapeutics N/A -39.55% -33.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and LENZ Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and LENZ Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A LENZ Therapeutics N/A N/A -$124.65 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENZ Therapeutics has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LENZ Therapeutics beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

