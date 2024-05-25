Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Gap Up to $18.15

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.15, but opened at $18.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 3,091,741 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 99,394 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $26,995,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, LBP AM SA boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 431,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 185,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

