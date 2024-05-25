HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading 3.4% Higher

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.30. 52,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 334,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.67.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. HighPeak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

