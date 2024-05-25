Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Down 0.8%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $326.55 and last traded at $328.08. Approximately 738,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,368,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.54 and a 200-day moving average of $347.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

