Insider Buying: American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Buys $49,676.80 in Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

American States Water Trading Down 0.9 %

AWR opened at $74.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. American States Water has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $92.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 44,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

