Insider Buying: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Buys $31,900.00 in Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) Director Nancy J. Hutson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,898.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

