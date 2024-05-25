Insider Buying: Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM) Director Buys C$33,320.00 in Stock

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) Director Brett Laurence Lynch acquired 952,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$33,320.00.

Brett Laurence Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Brett Laurence Lynch bought 2,000,000 shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$80,000.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Brett Laurence Lynch acquired 1,192,000 shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,760.00.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of CVE CLM opened at C$0.05 on Friday. Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$16.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium, molybdenum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

