Insider Buying: Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Director Acquires C$25,347.60 in Stock

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) Director Mary Garden purchased 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$25,347.60.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXT stock opened at C$5.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$352.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.25 and a 12 month high of C$6.35.

Dexterra Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities cut Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dexterra Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.65.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Featured Stories

