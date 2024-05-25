Insider Buying: Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Director Acquires C$25,347.60 in Stock

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) Director Mary Garden purchased 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$25,347.60.
Dexterra Group Stock Performance
Shares of DXT stock opened at C$5.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$352.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.25 and a 12 month high of C$6.35.
Dexterra Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.37%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Dexterra Group Company Profile
Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.
