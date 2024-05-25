Insider Buying: Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Purchases C$122,100.00 in Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$122,100.00.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Sime Armoyan purchased 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$55,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$33,299.01.

On Friday, May 3rd, Sime Armoyan bought 600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$66,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Sime Armoyan bought 900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$231,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$143,000.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Sime Armoyan purchased 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan purchased 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$109.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,990.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Sime Armoyan acquired 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,998.52.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE MRG.UN opened at C$15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$582.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.08 and a one year high of C$17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRG.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRG.UN

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.