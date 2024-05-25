Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) EVP Sells $29,876.76 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 0.1 %

GO opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.13.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GO. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.