Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Alario sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $303,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,230.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $122.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average of $88.73. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 955,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,086,000 after buying an additional 90,586 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $6,865,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

