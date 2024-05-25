Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells 1,475 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $244,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Thomas Mcmillen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $244,850.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $158.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $92,323,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $15,144,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

