Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells 2,714 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Jones sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $132,063.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of USNA opened at $46.65 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after buying an additional 145,373 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

