Insider Selling: Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Director Sells 16,451 Shares of Stock

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VLY opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,734,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,060,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,815 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,025,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,499,000 after acquiring an additional 920,140 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

