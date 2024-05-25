Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Director Sells $132,560.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Director Rae Ann Mckeating sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $132,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $944,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WLFC opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $430.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLFC. StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

