Insperity, Inc. (NSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Insperity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Insperity has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Insperity has a dividend payout ratio of 56.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Insperity to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. Insperity has a 12 month low of $90.80 and a 12 month high of $128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.27.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $337,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

