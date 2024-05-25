International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

International Distributions Services stock opened at GBX 319.80 ($4.06) on Friday. International Distributions Services has a 52 week low of GBX 191.20 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 335 ($4.26). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 261.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of International Distributions Services in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Distributions Services from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 268 ($3.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

