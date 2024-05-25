Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.790-16.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.2 billion-$16.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.1 billion. Intuit also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.800-1.850 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $679.41.

Shares of INTU opened at $606.99 on Friday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $634.59 and its 200 day moving average is $620.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

